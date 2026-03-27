March 27, 2026 9:44 PM हिंदी

Anganwadi centre shifted to safer building in Guna after Jyotiraditya Scindia's intervention

Anganwadi centre shifted to safer building in Guna after Jyotiraditya Scindia's intervention

Guna, March 27 (IANS) An Anganwadi centre, which had been operating for several years in an old and dilapidated building in a remote village of Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, has now been shifted to a new structure, ensuring the safety of children enrolled at the facility.

The much-needed development came following instructions from Guna Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

After learning about the condition of the building during a recent visit to the village, Union Minister Scindia directed the Guna district administration to take prompt action on the matter.

Scindia had expressed shock on finding that the dilapidated structure posed a potential risk to the lives of children attending the Anganwadi centre in Bawrikheda Gram Panchayat.

He immediately ordered the district administration to take swift steps to relocate the centre to a safer place and ensure the safety of children and women visiting it daily.

Scindia also warned that any negligent approach towards the safety of children and women would not be tolerated and insisted that all necessary arrangements be put in place without delay.

Following the Minister’s directives, the Anganwadi centre has been successfully relocated to a safe, new building, his public relations department said in a statement on Friday.

The statement noted that the centre had been functioning from a dilapidated structure for several years.

“Upon receiving information regarding the matter, Union Minister Scindia took a serious view and directed the district administration, along with officials from the concerned department, to take immediate and necessary steps,” it said.

Acting on the directives, officials made the required arrangements and successfully shifted the Anganwadi centre to a new building, providing beneficiaries with a safer and improved environment.

The Union Minister reiterated that public safety is of paramount importance and that such instances of negligence will not be tolerated.

He further directed officials to ensure accountability to prevent recurrence of such situations and to take strict action wherever necessary.

--IANS

pd/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Raj Babbar says 'Theatre will always be the Core' as he looks back on his old days

Raj Babbar looks back on his old days on World Theatre Day

Spaniard Chacarra leads after Day Two; Om Prakash Chouhan moves up with brilliant late flurry at the Indian Open 2026 being played in Gurugram. Photo credit: PGTI

Indian Open golf: Spaniard Chacarra leads after Day Two; Chouhan moves up with brilliant late flurry

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look for consistency ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Defending champions RCB will look for consistency (SWOT)

Andrew Garfield defends his ‘controversial’ decision watching ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Andrew Garfield defends his ‘controversial’ decision watching ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Trump claims victory over Iran, gives 10-day pause​ (Photo: IANS)

Trump claims victory over Iran, gives 10-day pause​

India brace for Bangladesh challenge in their final Group B fixture of the SAFF U20 Championship at the National Football Stadium in Malé, Maldives, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: India brace for Bangladesh challenge in SAFF U20 Championship

'Ram Navami gift for the country', says Manoj Tiwari on excise duty cut on fuel

'Ram Navami gift for the country', says Manoj Tiwari on excise duty cut on fuel

Anganwadi centre shifted to safer building in Guna after Jyotiraditya Scindia's intervention

Anganwadi centre shifted to safer building in Guna after Jyotiraditya Scindia's intervention

With new captain Riyan Parag and return of Ravindra Jadeja, Rajasthan Royals look for consistency

IPL 2026: With new captain Parag and return of Ravindra Jadeja, RR look for consistency (SWOT)

Excise duty cut brings relief, helps prevent fuel price surge amid war: Citizens

Excise duty cut brings relief, helps prevent fuel price surge amid war: Citizens