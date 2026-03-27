Anganwadi centre shifted to safer building in Guna after Jyotiraditya Scindia's intervention

Guna, March 27 (IANS) An Anganwadi centre, which had been operating for several years in an old and dilapidated building in a remote village of Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, has now been shifted to a new structure, ensuring the safety of children enrolled at the facility.

The much-needed development came following instructions from Guna Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

After learning about the condition of the building during a recent visit to the village, Union Minister Scindia directed the Guna district administration to take prompt action on the matter.

Scindia had expressed shock on finding that the dilapidated structure posed a potential risk to the lives of children attending the Anganwadi centre in Bawrikheda Gram Panchayat.

He immediately ordered the district administration to take swift steps to relocate the centre to a safer place and ensure the safety of children and women visiting it daily.

Scindia also warned that any negligent approach towards the safety of children and women would not be tolerated and insisted that all necessary arrangements be put in place without delay.

Following the Minister’s directives, the Anganwadi centre has been successfully relocated to a safe, new building, his public relations department said in a statement on Friday.

The statement noted that the centre had been functioning from a dilapidated structure for several years.

“Upon receiving information regarding the matter, Union Minister Scindia took a serious view and directed the district administration, along with officials from the concerned department, to take immediate and necessary steps,” it said.

Acting on the directives, officials made the required arrangements and successfully shifted the Anganwadi centre to a new building, providing beneficiaries with a safer and improved environment.

The Union Minister reiterated that public safety is of paramount importance and that such instances of negligence will not be tolerated.

He further directed officials to ensure accountability to prevent recurrence of such situations and to take strict action wherever necessary.

--IANS

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