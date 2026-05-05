Amrita Rao says motherhood teaches time management

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Amrita Rao, who was recently seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’, has shared that motherhood teaches a person how to manage time.

The actress spoke with IANS at a lifestyle event, and shared her thoughts on Mother's Day, as she said, “Mother's Day means time management. Motherhood teaches you how to manage time”.

She also spoke about her childhood memories of celebrating the special day. She told IANS, “I remember when I was a kid, we used to draw a note for mom and say, Happy Mother's Day. But I think as you mature, the meaning of Mother's Day changes a lot. Especially when you become a mother, its meaning changes even more. You realise that motherhood is a non-stop, endless and countless responsibility. Once this responsibility starts, it lasts till the end”.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, bringing both lead characters from the earlier films together for the first time. Saurabh Shukla reprised his role as Justice Tripathi.

The film continues the franchise’s focus on India’s legal system, using courtroom proceedings as the central narrative device. Its storyline reportedly revolves around a legal conflict involving both “Jolly” lawyers. The film was based on the real-life Bhatta Parsaul protests. In 2011, the Government of Uttar Pradesh in India, faced protests against its proposed forced land acquisition for the building of the Yamuna Expressway. The protests were led by farmers in Gautam Buddha Nagar district including Bhatta and Parsaul villages for low compensation and improper rehabilitation benefits.The protests resulted in sporadic incidents of violence

The film was produced by Fox Star Studios in collaboration with Cape of Good Films.

--IANS

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