Amrita Rao recalls Amitabh Bachchan praising her work in ‘Vivah’ post movie screening at Rajshri office

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Amrita Rao took a trip down memory lane on Thursday as she celebrated the anniversary of her film ‘Deewar: Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home’, further recalling a special moment involving megastar Amitabh Bachchan and her work in ‘Vivah’.

Taking to her social media account, Amrita marked the anniversary of ‘Deewar: Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home’ and also fondly remembered how Amitabh Bachchan had once praised her performance in ‘Vivah’.

She recalled how he also went on to remind her that the two who had earlier been a part of ‘Deewar’, did not share a scene in the film.

Sharing the post, Amrita wrote, ‘ “DEEWAR - Let's Bring Our Heroes Home Anniversary today

So when you beautiful and memories office little girl who was thrown in the ocean of Big fishes. LEGENDS.”

Recalling the memory related to Big B, Amrita wrote, “A sweet memory - Mr Bachchan came out of the screening of Vivah in the Rajshri office. As he praised my work he reminded me that we were a part of this film Deewar but we did not have any working scene together. Cut To - a few years later In Satyagraha I played his daughter in law and guess what ALL Our Scenes were together from the Start to endGlorious memories..”

Talking about the movie‘Vivah’, which released in 2006, remains one of the most loved films in her career. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and produced by Ajit Kumar Barjatya, Kamal Kumar Barjatya and Rajkumar Barjatya under the Rajshri Productions banner, the romantic drama starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead, alongside Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, Samir Soni, Lata Sabharwal and Amrita Prakash.

For the uninitiated, the film revolved around the gentle, traditional love story of Prem and Poonam, and went on to become a major success.

Meanwhile, talking about the movie ‘Deewar: Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home’ which released in 2004, was directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Gaurang Doshi, the film featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Amrita Rao.

The war drama revolved around the mission to rescue Indian prisoners of war held in Pakistan, blending patriotism, emotion and action.

A few years later, Amrita got the chance to a major share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Satyagraha’, where she essayed the role of his daughter-in-law.

On the personal front, Amrita Rao is married to RJ Anmol. The couple tied the knot in 2016 after keeping their relationship largely private for years. They welcomed their son Veer in 2020.

–IANS

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