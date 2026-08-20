Amrita Bagchi reveals why she was drawn to her character in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Amrita Bagchi has opened up about her character in “Operation Safed Sagar," revealing what drew her to the role.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she shared that she was particularly drawn to the character’s courage, optimism, and ability to remain hopeful despite going through challenging circumstances. When asked what the primary reason was for her to join “Operation Safed Sagar," Amrita revealed that she was immediately drawn to the story and, more importantly, to her character.

She said the character’s courage, optimism, and ability to remain hopeful despite facing difficult circumstances were what particularly appealed to her. “I was drawn to the story and, more importantly, to the character of Alka Ahuja. The seed of a courageous woman was always there in her, but what surprised me most was her optimism and lightness. Even after going through so much, she did not become bitter or lose faith. She continued to go through life with a lot of lightness. I really liked that aspect of her personality, and it is something I would like to incorporate into my own life as well.”

When asked whether she believes the emotional journey of a character matters more than the length or prominence of the role, Amrita Bagchi emphasized the importance of the depth and impact of a character. She stated, “Absolutely. But what matters to me is the role of the character within the story. If you remove the character from the story, will the story remain the same? If the story changes with the arrival of that character, then I want to play that character. Whether it is a four-scene character or a twenty-scene character, the plot should be connected to the character. I don't want to act as a decorative element.”

Amrita Bagchi played Alka Ahuja, the wife of Ajay Ahuja, in “Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War.” The series, directed by Oni Sen, is based on Operation Safed Sagar, the codename for the Indian Air Force’s operations during the Kargil War. The series particularly focuses on the efforts of the IAF’s No. 17 Squadron.

The show featured an ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Vinay Pathak, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Abhay Verma, alongside Amrita Bagchi and others. “Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War” premiered on August 7, 2026.

--IANS

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