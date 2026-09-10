September 10, 2026 2:39 PM हिंदी

Tusshar Kapoor on ‘Hanuman Ansh’: Must’ve watched a devotional film after nearly 40 years

Tusshar Kapoor on ‘Hanuman Ansh’: Must’ve watched a devotional film after nearly 40 years

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor watched the biographical devotional drama film “Hanuman Ansh”. It said that he must’ve watched a devotional film after nearly 40 years but the simplicity of the story makes the old classics seem pale in comparison.

Tusshar to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film and wrote: “#HanumanAnsh … a beautiful film that takes you back to your roots and even makes you feel like you’re in the presence of the divine!”

“I must’ve watched a devotional film after nearly 40yrs, but the simplicity, honesty and brilliance of the story and screenplay makes the old classics seem pale in comparison!” he added.

“Hanuman Ansh” is written, directed and produced by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi under his banner, Swambhu Media Network. The film is the first instalment of the film trilogy based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand star in the lead roles.

The first film follows the early life of young boy Lakshmi Narayan, in pre-Independence India, who leaves home after the death of his mother in search of God, and his subsequent journey through North India, and transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.

The film was released theatrically on August 7 and emerged as a surprise blockbuster. It is the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, and the "most profitable Indian film of all time" as it was made with a budget of Rs.2 crore.

Talking about Tusshar, his latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

--IANS

dc/

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