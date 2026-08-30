'Ample opportunities for new crop of players': Rajeev Shukla on Indian cricket team

Tirupati, Aug 30 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla highlighted that the Indian think tank has been providing "ample opportunities" to the young crop of players during the ongoing assignments.

Shukla was on his visit to the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh as he spoke to the reporters on the future assignments of the Men in Blue, including the upcoming crucial Test series against New Zealand and Australia. He also claimed that India will win the ODI World Cup 2027, while claiming that the younger players have been given opportunities to shine on the international arena.

"Just now, a Test series between India and Sri Lanka concluded. Now we have a Test series against Australia and New Zealand," he told reporters after offering prayers at the temple.

Shukla was confident of the Indian team winning the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, highlighting that the players are eager to do well in the global showpiece. "We will win the World Cup. We are prepared; the boys are filled with energy," he said.

Shukla was also asked how the Indian team looks forward to grooming the youngsters. "We have been giving chances to new players. Maximum new players are being given an opportunity. It was also the case during the Test match (Colombo Test), where Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain played. Ample opportunities are being given to new players," he said.

India handed off-spin all-rounder Jain his debut during the drawn Colombo Test, and he returned with three wickets across the two innings. Suthar was impressive yet again in his trip to Sri Lanka as he picked up 16 wickets across the two Tests with a six-wicket haul in the first match in Galle. Meanwhile, Suthar had made his Test debut in June against Afghanistan in a one-off Test.

India won the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0 after a drawn Colombo game. They have crucial assignments lined-up against New Zealand away from home and a five-match blockbuster home series against Australia as they hope to make a late push for the WTC final.

--IANS

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