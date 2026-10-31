Amite Hasan replaces Mominul Haque in Bangladesh squad for second West Indies Test

Dhaka, Oct 31 (IANS) Right-handed batter Amite Hasan has been named in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the second Test against the West Indies, replacing Mominul Haque, who has been ruled out under the mandatory concussion protocol.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the change on Saturday, ahead of the second Test scheduled to be played in Sylhet.

Mominul is unavailable as he has not completed the mandatory seven-calendar-day period away from play following a concussion diagnosis.

The BCB said in its media release that a player diagnosed with concussion must observe a minimum of seven calendar days away from play before returning to the field.

"Right-hander Amite Hasan has replaced Mominul Haque, who is unavailable for the second Test due to the concussion rule that states that a player diagnosed with a concussion must observe a mandatory minimum of seven calendar days away from play before returning to the field," BCD said in a statement.

The squad will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz named vice-captain. The other members are Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury.

Bangladesh will look to bounce back in the second Test after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the series opener, which gave the West Indies a 1-0 lead.

In the first Test, Roston Chase claimed five wickets for 36 runs in Bangladesh's second innings, while Jomel Warrican picked up four for 63 to dismiss the hosts for 142 and set the West Indies a target of 170.

The visitors chased down the target with eight wickets in hand, with Brandon King remaining unbeaten on 81 and John Campbell contributing 49. The pair shared a 112-run opening partnership to put the West Indies firmly in control of the chase.

Nayeem Hasan's 52 had earlier provided some resistance for Bangladesh, but it was not enough to prevent the hosts from wrapping up the contest with a day to spare.

Bangladesh squad for second Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Amite Hasan

--IANS

hs/bsk/