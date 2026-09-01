Amitabh Bachchan reveals he has never made tea for wife Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai, September 1 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan made a surprising revelation after he admitted of not having made even a cup tea for his wife and Bollywood superstar Jaya Bachchan ever in his life.

The conversation kicked off when contestant Padmini asked Amitabh Bachchan whether has he ever made tea for his wife Mrs. Jaya Bachchan.

To this, Big B candidly admitted he has never made tea for his wife and explained his unfamiliarity with the process of making tea. Ne said, "Deviji dekhiye joh insaan chai nahi peeta hain voh kaise banayega aur humne aksar dekha hain ki patiniji chai itna nahi peeti hain, peeti hain lekin kitna peeti hain hume nahi pata aur joh bhi peeti hain voh hum banake nahi dete aur hume nahi aata chai banana. Kya hain aaj kal dhaage ke saath ek pothli hoti hain uss dhage ko garam pani mein dubake chai banjati hain lekin humne kabhi uska upayog nahi kiya. Toh, joh asli chai voh kaise banti hain? kya hain ki hum sikh rahe hain, yadhi patiniji ko chai peeneka ka mann kiya toh hum bana sakte hain."

(Madam, see, how will a person who does not drink tea make it? And we have often seen that my wife does not drink that much tea. She does drink it, but we do not know how much she drinks, and whatever she drinks, we do not make it for her, and I do not know how to make tea. What happens is that nowadays there is a pouch with a thread; by dipping that thread into hot water, tea gets made, but we have never used it. So, how is real tea made? What happens is that we are learning, so if my wife feels like drinking tea, then we can make it)

–IANS

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