Amitabh Bachchan recalls appearing for ATKT after failing examination, says he wanted to become an IFS officer

Mumbai, August 28 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a candid trip down memory lane on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, recalling his academic struggles and revealing that he once wanted to pursue a career in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

The megastar shared the anecdote while speaking about his younger days and his experiences during his graduation. He recalled how his father, legendary poet Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, had emphasised the importance of completing graduation.

“Jaise humarein zamane mein mere babuji bolte thein ki graduation karna bohot zaruri hain aur kya hain humne science liya tha aur vaha pehla joh lecture tha, usmein joh school main, 10 saal mein pada tha voh pura cover hogaya aur laga galti kardi subject leke aur exam mein fail hogaye fir voh joh hota hain ATKT mein 2 point se pass hogaye, batana mat kisisko.”

(Back in our time, my father used to tell me that completing graduation was very important. I had taken science, and in the very first lecture, everything I had studied in school over 10 years was covered. I thought I had made a mistake by choosing the subject and failed the examination. Then, through what we called ATKT, I managed to pass by just two marks)

Amitabh Bachchan also recalled that there was a time when he had considered appearing for the civil services and pursuing the Foreign Service. However, he admitted that he was not familiar enough with the field to take the idea forward.

“Aise bohot saare contestants aate hain joh bolte hain, unhe UPSC ka exam dena hain. Foreign service ek bohot heen khubsurat jaga hoti hain aur ek baat main bhi bata duh ki, ek zamane mein humare dil mein bhi yeh baat jagi thi ki hum IFS kare lekin hume IFS ka I bhi nahi aata tha isliye humne haar manli and aur woh chodh diya.”

(Many contestants come here saying that they want to appear for the UPSC examination. The Foreign Service is a very beautiful field. And let me tell you something, there was a time when I too had the thought of pursuing the IFS. But I didn’t even know the ‘I’ of IFS, so I gave up and left the idea)

The conversation was prompted by contestant Pragati Kalpekar, who spoke about her ambitions and her plans to continue her education. When asked how she intended to use her prize money, Pragati said that she wanted to pursue her studies and work towards becoming an IFS officer.“Sir, main aage meri padhai continue karna chahungi, main IFS banana chahti hoon, Indian Foreign Service. Matalab meri iccha hain ki main IFS banu kyuki usmein aapko maroon passport milta hain and diplomat likha hota hain, Sir.”

(Sir, I want to continue my studies and I want to become an IFS officer, the Indian Foreign Service. It has always been my wish to become an IFS officer because you get a maroon passport and it says ‘Diplomat’ on it)

Pragati’s aspirations thus led Bachchan to share his own long-standing memories of considering the Foreign Service and his struggles during his student years.

–IANS

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