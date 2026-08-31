August 31, 2026 9:27 AM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan admits difficulty decoding Gen Z slang ‘killing it’ and ‘rocking’

Amitabh Bachchan expresses difficulties over decoding Gen Z terms 'killing it’& ‘rocking’

Mumbai, August 31 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan left the audience in splits during a recent episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati after he tried his best and decoded some commonly used Gen Z expressions.

The legendary actor and host spoke about how language and popular expressions continue to evolve across generations, joking about terms such as “rocking” and “killing it” by taking their literal meanings.

Sharing his confusion over the terminology used by younger generations, Bachchan said, “Aaj kal ki... Gen Z hai ya Gen A hai, pata nahi kya bolte hain... Sir, ajeeb-ajeeb bhasha banti rehti hai... 'You are rocking... Mr. Bachchan, you are rocking.' Maine kaha yaar, 'patthar toh humne abhi tak uthaya nahi.' Woh chhap gai... woh kaat karke bhejega, bolega, 'Sir, you are killing it.' Maut ki baat kaahe kar raha hai yaar humse?”

(These days Gen Z now use strange languages and expressions keep emerging. 'You are rocking... Mr Bachchan, you are rocking.' I said, 'Hey, I haven't even picked up a stone yet.' Then they will edit and send it, saying, 'Sir, you are killing it.' Why are you talking to us about death?)

Earlier too, Amitabh Bachchan had spoken about finding the Gen Z language and terminologies extremely difficult for him to decode.

The megastar had also recently discovered a new Gen Z term, "Biwi Paglu". Upon learning the meaning, Amitabh had quipped, "That's absolutely right. She is the boss, and every husband should accept it. Live like this and you will survive, otherwise, you will be fired."

The megastar, 83 years currently has been a part of the industry for over 50 years. Married to Bollywood then superstar Jaya Bachchan, is the father of actor Abhishek Bachchan. He is the grandfather of Aradhya Bachchan who is a Gen Z.

–IANS

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