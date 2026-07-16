Amitabh Bachchan calls himself ‘overdressed RED’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has admitted of being overdressed in red, proving his trademark humour.

The actor, in his famous blogs on X (formerly Twitter), shared a picture of himself in an all-red ensemble with a festive fusion touch.

The 83-year-old actor took to his blog, addressing his "EF" (Extended Family), where he posted a photograph of himself dressed in a vibrant red outfit paired with white shoes, adding a contemporary edge to the traditional-inspired look.

Captioning the image, Bachchan wrote, “.. ok .. an overdressed RED. (sic)”

Amitabh Bachchan, as much as is a thorough professional at work, is equally regular and passionate about his blogs.

He pens all of his emotions and experiences in his daily blogs making it a fun read for his fans.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated sequel, Kalki 2. The latest schedule of the film commenced in Hyderabad earlier this month.

The sequel reunites Bachchan with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, and continues the battle against Supreme Yaskin, portrayed by Haasan. Bachchan reprises his role as the immortal warrior Ashwatthama.

Meanwhile, the veteran star is also preparing to return as the host of the popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati for its 18th season.

Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with the quiz reality show, KBC for almost two decades now.

Despite the fact that the veteran legendary actor is in his 83rd year, he is seen working day and night for his sheer love of cinema.

The actor, in his blogs has mentioned how many a times, he goes to bed at 4 or 5 AM, post work commitments.

–IANS

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