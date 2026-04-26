Amit Shah, Jeet Adani, CM Bhupendra Patel cast votes as Gujarat local body polls underway

Ahmedabad, April 26 (IANS) Voting for local body elections in Gujarat began on Sunday with prominent political leaders and public figures stepping out early to cast their ballots, underscoring the importance of grassroots democracy in the state.

Among those who voted were Adani Airport Holdings Ltd Director Jeet Adani and his wife Diva Shah, who exercised their franchise at a polling station in Ahmedabad amid ongoing voting across the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also cast his vote along with his family at a polling booth in Gandhinagar.

He was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah, and daughter-in-law Rishita Patel.

After voting, Shah visited a temple and offered prayers, and the family was seen displaying their inked fingers.

Gujarat Chief Minister Patel cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad soon after polling commenced at 7 a.m.

Calling the elections a "festival of democracy", Patel urged citizens to participate actively, describing voting as an important civic duty.

“Local body elections are being held in Gujarat today. This is a celebration of democracy, and every citizen should take part and fulfil their responsibility," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also voted in Surat and expressed confidence in strong public participation.

He said that people across Gujarat were turning out in large numbers to strengthen what he described as the politics of development championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sanghavi added that citizens were enthusiastic and ready to contribute to the state’s development journey.

“Today, along with my family, people from the city and across the state have cast their votes. The citizens of Gujarat have stepped forward to further reinforce Prime Minister Modi’s development-driven politics,” he said.

Polling is being held for 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, along with 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on April 28.

--IANS

pk/vd