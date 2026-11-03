Chhattisgarh now Naxal-free: HM Amit Shah

Raipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Chhattisgarh has become Naxal-free and is poised to rank among the top three states in the tourism sector in the coming years.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav in Naya Raipur, HM Shah said the state possesses immense tourism potential with treasures such as the Gariaband region, Balameshwari temple, Dantewada’s Danteshwari temple and the unique Bastar Dussehra.

He recalled that it was once said the land is rich, but the people are poor, and assured that within 10 years both the land and its people would be prosperous.

HM Shah said the goal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to create a state where people are happy and affluent, and the land itself is prosperous and thriving.

He noted that out of the 26 years since the state’s formation, the BJP has been in power for 20 years.

During this period, he said, the annual budget has increased 30-fold, per capita income has risen significantly, and the Gross State Product has grown 25 times. The network of ITIs, colleges, polytechnics and universities has expanded threefold.

The Home Minister said the BJP’s tenure has guided the people of Chhattisgarh from an era of fear toward an era of trust, and from mere resources toward true prosperity.

He expressed commitment to transforming possibilities into reality to build a capable and thriving Chhattisgarh. HM Shah praised the large turnout despite heavy rain and said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had assured him that people would come and participate as it was a programme for Chhattisgarh.

He offered greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day and paid respects to ‘Chhattisgarh Mahtari’.

Earlier, HM Shah inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Park in Naya Raipur. At the Rajyotsav closing ceremony, which was presided over by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, distinguished individuals from various fields were honoured with State Awards.

In his address, HM Shah also said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Chhattisgarh and Prime Minister Modi has nurtured it.

He added that the state has moved forward under the leadership of PM Modi and Vishnu Deo Sai, and cultural initiatives such as Bastar Pandum and Bastar Olympics are helping revive and promote the state’s rich folk traditions.

--IANS

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