Shilpa Shinde’s brother wishes her on birthday amid family fallout

Mumbai, August 28 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde, who turned 49 on August 27, thanked her fans for the overwhelming love and wishes she received on her birthday.

To the surprise of her fans, her brother Ashutosh Shinde also extended his wishes to her on social media amid their reported family fallout.

Shilpa had taken to her social media account to share a video thanking her fans for continuing to support her and for showing her love.

On the same post, her brother Ashutosh Shinde also wished her in the comment section of the post. He wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday.”

Looking at the wish from her brother despite family feud been discussed by Shilpa on National Television during her stint on Lock Upp, a fan commented, “hi..So amazing to see ur wish..Life is too short to carry unhealed baggages. Best for u both - to heal, let go and make a comeback together. Family is family. Thank U :) Keep a big heart and reach out to her n meet her. (sic)”

The birthday wish comes against the backdrop of Shilpa's recent revelations about her strained relationship with her family on Lock Upp 2.

During the show, she said that although she had a family, she felt like an “orphan” and claimed that she had been forced to leave her Mumbai home around three years earlier.

Shilpa said the incident took place five days after she underwent shoulder surgery. According to her account, her brother had been influenced by his wife, while her mother had been influenced by her brother. She said she left the house at around 11 PM after circumstances were created that led her to leave.

She also said on the show that she had been living in Karjat and staying in hotels or shelter homes when she comes to Mumbai. Shilpa further claimed that she had stated in her will that she had no relationship with her family and said she wanted to eventually build a shelter home.

In the birthday video, Shilpa said, “Hello guys, thank you so much for always standing by me and trending for me. Thank you so much. You are like my army. Trust me, all the artists and all the people, so many people have given me so much love after 10 years,” Shilpa said.

She went on to thank her fans for understanding what she had gone through and for supporting her during her stint on the reality show.

“It happens that you are told what is in your heart in many ways. The way I was told in the Lock Upp and to understand those things outside, and what I want, what is going on inside me, you guys are going through a different kind of torture outside. There is a fight going on. For that, thank you so much,” she said.

“And this is a reality show. And the way the artists are real, you guys know them very well and understand them. And actually, only those people get love who are real,” she said.

She further thanked fans for the videos and posts they have been making for her and said she hoped they would continue entertaining them.

“That’s why I am active on social media. I have seen so many videos. So many people have given me so much love and I wish we will keep entertaining you like this forever,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude and said, “I am so happy. I have never got what I have got. And I will come live tomorrow and I will take live blessings from all of you and give blessings. Thanks so much and keep loving me. I love you all. Thank you.”

–IANS

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