‘America’s strength lies in mothers’: Melania Trump honours military families

Washington, May 7 (IANS) First Lady Melania Trump honoured military mothers at the White House ahead of Mother’s Day, praising their sacrifices during what she described as “a time of military conflict for America.”

Speaking at a White House event attended by military families on Wednesday (local time), administration officials and service members, Melania Trump paid tribute to mothers of troops serving overseas and those who lost children in uniform.

“I often think about the brave people who make the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” she said.

Melania Trump recalled visiting Dover Air Force Base last March to honour members of the 103rd Sustainment Command killed at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

“When I went to honour the fallen servicemembers from the 103rd Sustainment Command at Dover Air Force Base last March, I realised that words cannot comfort the all-consuming grief that family members and mothers, in particular, experience,” she said. “Their loss is overwhelming.”

The First Lady said military mothers often endure loneliness and fear while loved ones serve abroad.

“It is these military mothers who find themselves alone, awake in their thoughts in the darkest hours of the night,” she said. “Of course, we must also remember the mothers with a spouse overseas, praying for a safe return so their family can become whole once again.”

She described mothers as the “moral foundation” of American families.

“At the very heart of America’s strength lies the boundless love and quiet power of mothers,” Mrs Trump said. “In doing so, America’s mothers help build the soul of our nation.”

Melania Trump also praised President Donald Trump, saying he never forgets that “every American soldier is someone’s child.”

Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance attended the event along with senior administration officials and military families.

President Trump, in his remarks, praised military mothers and spoke about ongoing tensions involving Iran.

“We’re doing very well in Iran,” Trump said. “They want to make a deal. They want to negotiate.”

The President said the US military was stronger than ever and praised the Navy’s role in regional operations.

“The blockade is unbelievable,” Trump said. “It’s like a wall of steel.”

Trump also highlighted the story of Melody Wolfe, whose son, Andrew Wolfe, a member of the West Virginia National Guard, survived a shooting while on patrol in Washington last year.

“Nobody thought our boy would make it,” Wolfe told the audience. “We have a strong faith in God, and God is what brought our son through this.”

Trump called the recovery “a miracle” and praised Wolfe’s faith during her son’s treatment.

--IANS

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