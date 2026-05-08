May 09, 2026 1:32 AM हिंदी

Ameesha Patel’s sly dig at younger actresses: It’s 2026, not 2000, Rs 100 crore is nothing

Ameesha Patel’s sly dig at younger actresses: It’s 2026, not 2000, Rs 100 crore is nothing

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel, who was earlier stuck in Oman due to the clash between the UAE and Iran, has taken potshots at the younger crop of actresses and their PR games.

On Friday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which she passed a witty remark about the younger actress’ and their perception building games.

She wrote, “Most female actresses who haven’t even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to cal themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ?like really ?its 2026 and not 2000, today 100 cr is nothing (sic)”.

The actress’ jab comes after her ordeal of 24 hours after her flight was diverted to Oman amid the escalating skirmish between the UAE and Iran.

She wrote on social media, “On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI, the airspace closed in the UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates!! When will this WAR end!! Praying (sic)”.

The actress was travelling with DJ Chetas and producer Kunal Goomer. A photograph from the start of their journey had been shared by Goomer before the mid-air disruption.

She later shared another picture from the airport and wrote, “24 hours from the time we left nyc and still counting hours to reach Mumbai. Endless airport lounge time (sic)”.

She landed in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Tensions have escalated between Iran and UAE into a serious conflict-like situation. Iran has reportedly launched missile and drone strikes targeting key infrastructure in the UAE, including oil facilities and shipping routes, as part of a broader regional escalation involving multiple countries.

The UAE has responded with strong air defense measures and security coordination with allies. While there have been attempts at ceasefires, the situation remains unstable, with intermittent attacks and high geopolitical tension. The USA is preparing to exit the war, which it started after bombing Iran, and taking out its key leadership on the 1st day of the war.

The war began in February this year, and has led to soaring of prices of oil owing to the closure of Strait of Hormuz.

--IANS

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