August 30, 2026 4:43 PM हिंदी

Ameesha Patel drops throwback pic enjoying Hrithik Roshan's birthday bash with Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor

Ameesha Patel drops throwback pic enjoying Hrithik Roshan's birthday bash with Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Ameesha Patel shared a throwback picture of herself enjoying Hrithik Roshan's birthday bash, along with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

As part of her 'Sunday Throwback' on social media, Ameesha shared a grainy pic from 'the night to remember'. The still had Ameesha, Hrithik, Ranveer, and Arjun posing for a goofy selfie.

The 'Gadar' actress captioned the post, "SUNDAY THROWBACK— a super fun nite at @hrithikroshan bday celebrations!! Truly a nite to remember (sic)", followed by many red heart emojis.

Ameesha keeps on sharing such precious moments from the past on her social media handle.

In October last year, Ameesha treated her Instagram family to a picture with Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, from a party she had hosted at her home.

The three of them were seen having a gala time, enjoying a couple of drinks.

Revealing the story behind the picture, the 'Humraaz' actress had written, “SUNDAY THROWBACK, the cutest dinner party at my Mumbai Residence!! @hrithikroshan n me had finished wrapping a schedule of filming”.

“As always we were happy to celebrate our sweet n cute milestones n we did !! This time was an impromptu dinner at my home! @hrithikroshan n @suzkr n me were always an inseparable cute trinity !! Golden days when the friendships between costars existed beyond the films they worked on and not just temporarily for that filming duration", she went on to add.

Before that, Ameesha shared the moment she celebrated signing her debut movie 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' by enjoying champagne with director Rakesh Roshan and co-star Hrithik.

Ameesha wished Rakesh Roshan on his birthday with a note that read, "@rakesh_roshan9 —these are pictures from my home in South Mumbai the day after I signed “KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN “ n we opened champagne to celebrate before starting our shoot schedule!! From then to now u have been a beacon of inspiration with ur hardwork, discipline, professionalism, organisation n ur true resilience in the face of all adversity n challenges! U have been the best I cud learn from n was a privilege to be ur discovery !!! Wishing u the happpppiest bday n many many bumper years to follow. Your SONIA forever”.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Bhavna Pani recalls meeting Saif Ali Khan on the sets of 'Haiwaan': He remembered me

Bhavna Pani recalls meeting Saif Ali Khan on the sets of 'Haiwaan': He remembered me

India to work with Uzbekistan to preserve its Buddhist heritage sites: PM Modi

India to work with Uzbekistan to preserve its Buddhist heritage sites: PM Modi

'Ample opportunities for new crop of players': Rajeev Shukla on Indian cricket team

'Ample opportunities for new crop of players': Rajeev Shukla on Indian cricket team

FairPoint: Has Rahul Gandhi crossed the fine line between opposition and negativity?

FairPoint: Has Rahul Gandhi crossed the fine line between opposition and negativity?

Ameesha Patel drops throwback pic enjoying Hrithik Roshan's birthday bash with Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor

Ameesha Patel drops throwback pic enjoying Hrithik Roshan's birthday bash with Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor

China’s economic powerhouse Shanghai faces growing signs of distress

China’s economic powerhouse Shanghai faces growing signs of distress

Akhil Sachdeva explains why he focused on the bass in his song from from Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’

Akhil Sachdeva explains why he focused on the bass in his song from from Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’

Iliman Ndiaye (File photo)

Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement for Iliman Ndiaye; Richarlison to return to Everton

Uzbekistan at heart of India's engagement with Central Asia: PM Modi

Uzbekistan at heart of India's engagement with Central Asia: PM Modi

Orry reflects on his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' journey: A winner is just a loser who tried one more time

Orry reflects on his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' journey: A winner is just a loser who tried one more time