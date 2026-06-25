Amazon’s $48 billion investment in India to create new opportunities for youth: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Amazon's record $48 billion investment in India, saying that this investment will create new opportunities for youth in the country.

Amazon has announced a total investment of $48 billion to expand and support its businesses in India from 2026 to 2030, after its CEO, Andy Jassy, met PM Modi in the national capital.

“A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon's record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India," PM Modi posted on X.

Jassy earlier reiterated Amazon's long-term commitment to India and announced plans to invest an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030. This takes Amazon's total planned investment in expanding and supporting AI and cloud infrastructure to over $21 billion between 2026 and 2030, establishing it as one of the largest global AI and cloud infrastructure investors in the country.

"We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, start-ups and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI, and cloud businesses," Jassy said.

"We are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help the country achieve these priorities. We are inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we are committed to being a long-term partner in India’s growth story," he added.

Jassy thanked PM Modi for his leadership and highlighted the growing importance of India, where Amazon operates several businesses, including e-commerce, AI, cloud, and entertainment, among others. He noted that the company's India business is on a strong growth trajectory with strong customer demand, especially in its e-commerce and AWS business.

--IANS

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