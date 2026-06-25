Amazon CEO meets PM Modi, announces $48 billion investment in India through 2030

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) US e-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday announced to invest a total of $48 billion to expand and support its businesses in India from 2026-2030, as its CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Jassy reiterated Amazon's long-term commitment to India and announced plans to invest an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030.

This takes Amazon's total planned investment in expanding and supporting AI and cloud infrastructure to over $21 billion between 2026 and 2030 (part of the $48 billion total investment), establishing it as one of the largest global AI and cloud infrastructure investors in the country.

The investment will expand AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organizations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies and developer tools to innovate faster, scale rapidly, and serve customers globally.

Amazon’s cumulative investments in India from 2010-2030 stand at over $88 billion.

“We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, start-ups and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI, and cloud businesses,” said Jassy.

“We are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help the country achieve these priorities. We are inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we are committed to being a long-term partner in India’s growth story,” he mentioned.

Jassy thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and highlighted the growing importance of India, where Amazon operates several businesses including ecommerce, AI and cloud, and entertainment among others.

He noted that the company's India business is on a strong growth trajectory with strong customer demand especially in its ecommerce and AWS business.

Since its launch in India, Amazon has digitised 12 million small businesses, enabled over $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, and supported 2.8 million jobs.

Amazon has also trained over 10 million Indians on cloud skills.

In line with the government's priorities, the company will continue its strong focus on AI-led digitization, export growth, and job creation. The company has pledged to support 3.8 million jobs, $80 billion in cumulative exports, enabling AI benefits for 15 million small businesses, and AI education for 4 million government school students.

--IANS

na/