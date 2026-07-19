July 19, 2026 6:38 PM हिंदी

Amaal Mallik says, people woke up 10 years too late to malpractices of music industry

Amaal Mallik says, people woke up 10 years too late to malpractices of music industry

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik has shared that he fought the system of Hindi film music all alone more than a decade ago, and didn’t receive any support.

His recent statement comes in the light of the ongoing controversy over alleged non-payment of dues to music composer Tanishk Bagchi.

On Sunday, Amaal Mallik took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of himself looking into the camera with a dead pan expression. He also penned a note in the caption. However, he did not explicitly mention Tanishk Bagchi or the music label YRF.

He wrote, “People in the music industry waking up 10 years too late. Where were you in 2015 when I was fighting the system alone”.

Amaal Mallik has repeatedly spoken out against what he describes as unfair practices within the Indian music industry. He has criticised the growing influence of labels over creative decisions, alleging that talented composers and singers are often sidelined in favour of commercially driven choices.

He has also questioned the lack of transparency in credit distribution, royalty structures and opportunities for independent musicians.

On Saturday, Tanishk Bagchi, who composed the title of the blockbuster film ‘Saiyaara’, alleged that he hasn’t been paid the royalty for the chartbuster track. He took to his Instagram, and shared the poster of the film. He also penned a long note in the caption, and shared how he feels betrayed as he wasn’t remunerated correctly.

He wrote, “This was my first film with @yrfentertainment @yrfmusic I agreed to everything because I believed in the music. I gave this song everything I had. From the production to the composition, working with the lyricist and singers, recording, vocal tuning, sound, arrangements every single detail mattered to me. I treated it like it was my own. Whatever YRF had paid me, all of that nominal amount was used to do the live and mixes ..what was left was zero, yes. That's what I earned from a song so big”.

He further mentioned that as per the documentation and paperwork behind the making of the song, he is yet to receive INR 8 lacs as royalty for the song.

YRF, on its part, released an official statement, and said that the song wasn’t solely composed by Tanishk Bagchi, but it was a collaboration between 3 composers Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami. They shared that the royalties for the title track have been shared equally with all 3 composers, and will continue to be shared by the production house.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

3rd ODI: Exclusion from playing eleven can affect Kuldeep's rhythm and confidence, says Ashwin

3rd ODI: Exclusion from playing eleven can affect Kuldeep's rhythm and confidence, says Ashwin

Josh Duhamel recollects when he realised he was 'too old' for his wife

Josh Duhamel recollects when he realised he was 'too old' for his wife

'Your wishes mean the world to me': Sindhu's heartfelt response to PM Modi after Japan Open triumph (Credit: Badminton Photo)

'Your wishes mean the world to me': Sindhu's heartfelt response to PM Modi after Japan Open triumph

When Jennifer Aniston spoke about staying away from the pressures of parenthood: It’s so peaceful

When Jennifer Aniston spoke about staying away from the pressures of parenthood: It’s so peaceful

3rd ODI: MS Dhoni, bollywood stars and cricket legends grace India-England series decider

3rd ODI: MS Dhoni, bollywood stars and cricket legends grace India-England series decider

Amaal Mallik says, people woke up 10 years too late to malpractices of music industry

Amaal Mallik says, people woke up 10 years too late to malpractices of music industry

Anupama Parameswaran: No more permissions, no more fear! (Photo credit: Anupama Parameswaran/X)

Anupama Parameswaran: No more permissions, no more fear!

‘UPT20 League is the perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars’ Sameer Rizvi ahead of season 4

‘UPT20 League is the perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars’ Sameer Rizvi ahead of season 4

RGV lauds Yami Gautam’s perseverance, risk appetite, faith after she clinches National Award for Best Actress

RGV lauds Yami Gautam’s perseverance, risk appetite, faith after she clinches National Award for Best Actress

FIFA WC: ‘I don't think Tuchel should keep his job,' says Danny Murphy after England finish third

FIFA WC: ‘I don't think Tuchel should keep his job,' says Danny Murphy after England finish third