Amaal Mallik calls Tanishk Bagchi 'Zazooo of the music industry', says, '51 years ka buddha ho gaya hai'

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has yet again opened a can of worms after launching a blistering attack on fellow music composer Tanishk Bagchi.

The singer has been on an accusing spree and has called out the music composer for allegedly copying songs, using AI-generated vocals, manipulating public perception through PR, and attempting to sabotage his latest release, 'Yeh Awarapan’.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amaal shared a lengthy note aimed at Tanishk, making a series of personal and professional allegations. The composer referred to Tanishk as the "Zazooo of the music industry".

“Zazooo of the music industry, he takes the conversation from here to there, then calling out papa papa, he'll phone Mohit Suri, PR, common people. Hey Kiddoooooooo, not everyone does RR like you. Your pattern is out, little one, and I've caught this pattern already.”

He added, “Anyway please tell me na? What am I going through? Let me tell you what I'm going through –I'm going through an overdose of love and success from the masses.

I hope you get that also someday, you need it, you have nothing going for you except my #hashtag that's also making you relevant.”

“ 51 years ka buddha ho gaya hai but ab tak yeh nahi Samajh aaya ke that perception and imagery is secondary, first is the ART. AI vocals banake telling the world it's my real voice, I know the real voice! It's just like the squeal of a rat that's caught in a trap.”

The audacity to call it original when everything in the track is AI. You have money issues then why do you cry to me, give me you children's swear, your alimony woes from your previous marriage, Sell your car collection Jaguar, Range Rover, BMW & Mercedes yeh sab toh hai hi tere paas, phir bhi 7 8 lac ki royalty pe you're lying about YRF? Mohit Suri ke ek call pe tu post delete kar diya na, so you're not sur of what you're saying or feeling, apan toh full clear hai…”

He added, “You have ruined the lives of so many singers and budding artists, it's crazy! Insaan toh duaaon ki wajah se hamesha salamat rehta hoon, tuney sirf baddua kamayi hai... PS – Can't you call me instead of reaching out to others to communicate with me on your behalf. You're the one that's flummoxed and almost depressed all over again as to how you're song isn't working inspite of bot views fake likes & comments.”

Amaal further wrote, “You wanted to create hype around the release and you thought of bringing your song with mine....On the same day? Competing with me for what again?

Tere mere mein farak hai bhai... I wouldn't do such shit for even healthy competition, aur Kaunsa competition, pehle gaana toh bana, Original toh bana pehle, Jo chori ka nahi hai...

Akkhaa music industry ek taraf, aur #AmaalMallik ek taraf? Kya samjhi?”

He added, “You are literally the right composer for a movie called #Toxic, Gandagi Bhara Hai Tere Soul Mein Mohit sir ko jaake complain mat kar dena aaj phirse loool.”

Sharing a picture of the music composer in his quirky avatar with green-coloured hair, Amaal wrote, “Ha ek aur baat, 'Baalon se Chutney Saaf Kar.'

The latest post comes amid an escalating online feud between the two composers. Amaal has apparently accused Tanishk of stealing songs, using AI-generated vocals, creating disputes over royalty payments.

Earlier as well, without naming anyone, Amaal had alleged that a coordinated PR campaign was working against him and attempting to troll his latest song.

–IANS

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