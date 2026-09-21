Allu Arjun says 'Looking forward to creating more magic' as 'Raaka' maker Atlee turns a year older

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Allu Arjun said that he is looking forward to creating more magic with the 'Raaka' director Atlee, as he wished him on his birthday on Monday.

The 'Pushpa' actor shared a monochrome picture with the filmmaker on his official handle, in which the two of them were seen sharing a laugh.

Saying that he is proud of the work Atlee has been doing, Allu Arjun wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Happy Birthday to my director @Atlee_dir garu. Extremely proud to work with a director of your vision and calibre. Looking forward to creating more magic. (sic)."

Refreshing your memory, last year, AA wished Atlee by dropping a throwback picture of himself with the 'Jawan' maker on the Stories section of his Instagram. The photo had the actor and director duo posing against the backdrop of famous action figures from Hollywood.

Allu Arjun captioned the photograph, “Happy Birthday to my dearest director @atlee47 garu. May abundance shower upon you. Wishing you all the joy, love, and prosperity. Can't wait for everyone to experience the cinematic magic you're creating”.

Professionally, Allu Arjun and Atlee have come together for the eagerly awaited 'Raaka', which will also see Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

The project marks AA's primary on-screen collaboration with Deepika, who has already worked with Atlee in the blockbuster 'Jawan'.

The official announcement for 'Raaka' was made on Allu Arjun's 44th birthday on April 8th this year. The makers also revealed that the drama, temporarily named '#AA22xA6', has been christened 'Raaka'.

The first look poster of the drama has AA's face partially covered by a wolf-like claw, with only his sharply focused eyes visible to the camera.

Unveiling the first look on social media, the makers wrote, “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits @alluarjunonline @atlee47 @deepikapadukone.”

--IANS

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