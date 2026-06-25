Alka Yagnik says she is ‘progressing positively’ after wheelchair video from Padma Bhushan ceremony sparks concern

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Stalwart playback singer Alka Yagnik on Thursday, addressed concerns over her health after a video of her leaving the Padma Bhushan ceremony in a wheelchair went viral on social media.

Sharing a note on her social media account, the star singer reassured everyone that she is ‘recovering well and was only fatigued’ after a long day at the prestigious event.

Alka wrote, “Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes. I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma facilitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving.”

She added, “Please do not worry. I am feeling much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble President of India, the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this tremendous honour.”

“Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together. With gratitude and love, Alka Yagnik,” she added.

For the uninitiated, recently, a video of Alka Yagnik seated in a wheelchair after the Padma awards ceremony had sparked concern online.

Infact, while walking up to receive her Padma Bhushan award, the singer was seen being escorted by an assistant, prompting many to worry about her health.

Earlier, after being felicitated with the prestigious honour Alka Yagnik had taken to our social media account to express gratitude and thank everybody for their love throughout the years.

Sharing a picture from the Padma Awards ceremony, Alka began her note by writing, “For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.”

Speaking about receiving the Padma Bhushan, she added, “Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.”

The singer further added, “ This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey.”

Expressing gratitude towards the country's leadership, Alka wrote, “I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect.”

She further wrote, "Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn’t just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you Love, Alka.”

–IANS

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