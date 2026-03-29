March 29, 2026 5:44 PM हिंदी

Alison Brie shares what she loved the most about her ‘Masters of the Universe’ character

Alison Brie shares what she loved the most about her ‘Masters of the Universe’ character

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress Alison Brie loved digging the claws into her character for ‘Masters of the Universe’.

The actress is enjoying her latest taste of onscreen evil, Playing supervillain Evil-Lyn in the Travis Knight-helmed live-action feature adaptation, which is set to premiere on June 5 in theaters, the 2 time Golden Globe nominee recently expressed that she “was really excited to get to play a supervillain” in the Amazon MGM Studios movie, reports ‘Deadline’.

She told USA Today, “I watched a bunch of the old cartoon, and she really is like a classic femme fatale character, but with a sense of humor. Just unlike anything I’ve ever really done”.

With her breakout roles as Trudy Campbell on Mad Men and Annie Edison on Community, bringing a cartoon super vixen to life was a fun departure. “A lot of the work that I’ve done, everything is about reality”, she shared.

Brie said “the whole point” of the latest Masters of the Universe “is that everybody is larger than life, some people physically, this character more just in her evilness. It was so fun to work on, and the cast is great”.

As per ‘Deadline’, she shared that she appreciated the “expanse into this new world” after filming intimate indies like last year’s Together, in which she co-starred with husband Dave Franco. Brie’s Evil-Lyn portrayal comes after the character was originally voiced by Linda Gary in the 1983-’85 cartoon, based on the 1982 Mattel toys, with Meg Foster originating the role’s live-action portrayal in ‘Masters of the Universe’.

--IANS

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