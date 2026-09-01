Alicia Silverstone remembers son Bear’s ‘tiny preschool hugs’

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Alicia Silverstone has remembered the days when her son Bear was just three and would greet her with tiny backpack hugs before preschool.

Silverstone took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback video of herself hugging a preschooler Bear. As parents send their children back to school, the actress spoke about how quickly those precious childhood years pass.

“Feels like yesterday I was kneeling by the door, getting these tiny backpack hugs before preschool. To every mama and parent sending their little ones or not-so-little ones off to school this week: I feel you,” Silverstone said.

She added: “Why can’t we bottle them up, so we can visit them at every age whenever we want? I suppose the videos do that for us. But boy, what I wouldn’t give for more of those hugs and kisses from my little three-year-old Bear. #TheKindMama.”

Alicia married rock musician Christopher Jarecki. They welcomed Bear in 2011. The couple separated in February 2018, filed for divorce three months later, and it was finalized in November of that year.

On the work front, Silverstone made her film debut in the thriller The Crush in 1993. She gained further prominence as a teen idol when she appeared in the music videos for Aerosmith's songs "Cryin'", "Amazing", and "Crazy".

In 1997, she portrayed Batgirl in the superhero film Batman & Robin. Silverstone received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress –Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in Miss Match.

The 49-year-old actress was last seen in the film “A Merry Little Ex-Mas” directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester. It also stars Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil and Pierson Fodé. The film follows Kate and Everett want for Christmas is an amicable divorce and one last holiday as a family, but new flames and old feelings complicate their plans.

--IANS

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