June 24, 2026 1:18 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt on ‘Alpha’: Probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had on a film set

Alia Bhatt on ‘Alpha’: Probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had on a film set

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who currently awaits the release of her high-octane actioner “Alpha”, has spoken about shooting for the film and said it is probably one of the most enjoyable experiences she’s had on a set.

Alia said: “I had such a good time making Alpha. It’s probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had on a film set.”

The actress added: “There was something really exciting about stepping into this world of action, scale, and adventure. It pushed me in ways I hadn’t experienced before, and I loved every bit of it.”

What she loved the most was that at the heart of it “were two women leading all the action.”

“We don’t get to see that very often and I had a lot of fun being part of that. Alpha is a celebration of attitude and a celebration at the movies,” Alia added.

Alia says she was always excited to be on the sets of this action entertainer.

She said: “What made it even more special was getting to do it with such a fantastic group of people. Whether it was our director, cast, the action team, or the crew behind the scenes, there was a real sense of excitement around what we were making and I think some of that energy found its way onto the screen.”

Alis now looks forward for the release of the film.

“I genuinely looked forward to going to set every morning, and I loved every minute of it.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, Alpha is set to release on July 3. It is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

The film also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, with Hrithik Roshan appearing in an extended cameo appearance.

--IANS

dc/

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