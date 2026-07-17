Ali Fazal marks daughter Zuneyra's b’day by learning piano: Will get better next time

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) As their daughter Zuneyra turned two years old, actor Ali Fazal revealed that he recently started learning the piano and tried to play a tune in time for her special day.

Ali shared a video of himself playing the “Happy Birthday” song on the piano and singing the number for her baby daughter, whom he shares with actress Richa Chadha.

For the caption, Ali added: “Happy Birthday my little girl. !! .. started learning the piano recently… so was just tryna learn in time for your birthday.. will get better next time. Happy birthday from Baba and Mama.”

Ali and Richa first met in 2012 on the sets of their movie Fukrey. They started as co-stars and became good friends. The two started dating in 2015.

The couple got married in 2020 during the pandemic and celebrated their marriage with grand traditional ceremonies in Lucknow in 2022.

They officially announced their pregnancy in 2024, with a creative Instagram post. The couple later welcomed their baby girl, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, on July 16, 2024.

Ali currently awaits the release of his upcoming film “Mirzapur: The Movie” starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Rasika Dugal. It also showcases the impactful new entrants, Ravi Kishan and Jeetendra, who want to form their new empire.

Further expanding the ensemble, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan.

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

--IANS

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