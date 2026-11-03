Alex Marquez undergoes right shoulder surgery and begins recovery

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Alex Marquez on Tuesday confirmed that he underwent surgery on his right shoulder, which has hampered his performance since his crash in May.

Marquez, who will be missing the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix, shared the development on social media with a picture of him recovering at a hospital in Madrid.

"Yesterday I underwent surgery at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid to remove osteosynthesis material from my right collarbone and left hand. Additionally, during the same surgical procedure, they performed an arthroscopic bursectomy on my right shoulder," the junior Marquez wrote on Instagram.

"To explain it in a simpler way, they removed the plates and fixation elements I had in my collarbone and hand. In addition, they removed a small sac in the shoulder that helps prevent friction between the tendons and the joint. This last procedure was performed by means of arthroscopy, a minimally invasive technique," he added.

The Gresini Racing rider added that the surgery "went without any complications, and now my recovery at home begins." He also thanked "Dr Samuel Antuna and the entire medical team for their work, adding that this is "one more step toward getting back to 100 per cent! Thanks to everyone for your love and for always being there."

Alex will be missing the Qatar GP and aims to return in time for the Portugal GP that will take place on November 22. The junior Marquez recently finished third in the Malaysian Grand Prix behind brother Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta. He crashed out of the sprint race despite starting on pole.

Alex has had a challenging 2026 season, as he is eighth in the drivers' championship currently with 197 points to his name. He has only one race win this season and just three podiums.

In comparison, the Spaniard had a stellar 2025 season, where he finished second behind his brother Marc. He had secured 467 points and clinched three wins and 12 podiums last year.

--IANS

vm/bc