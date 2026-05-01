Akshay Kumar seeks pride in being a part of Maharashtra: Grateful for everything it has given me

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has expressed immense pride in being a part of Maharashtra on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, celebrated on May 1.

Talking about the state, Akshay who is currently seen hosting the quiz reality show, Wheels of Fortune, said, “Hosting Wheel of Fortune has given me the chance to meet people from across Maharashtra, each carrying their own hopes and determination. Maharashtra has truly been my karm bhoomi, and I feel grateful for everything it has given me.”

He added, “As a host, I feel a responsibility to honour that through patience, respect, and sincerity. It makes me proud that the show has become a space where everyday people can step forward and be celebrated. Maharashtra Day, for me, reflects that shared spirit that keeps the state moving forward together.”

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor born into a Punjabi family, has been residing in Maharashtra for over three decades now.

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar speaks fluent Marathi and has often been seen communicating in the local language of Maharashtra.

He has earlier spoken about his small and compact house in Mumbai, and how hard work, determination and resilience made him emerge successful and own multiple houses in Mumbai.

Sharing a memory of his first home, Akshay had said, “Pehla ghar jab maine socha tha apna lene ke liye. Toh maine socha tha ki main 2 bedroom flat lunga.”

He then recalled his mother’s guidance, adding, “Lekin meri maa ne kaha, ‘puttar vadda soch.’ Main kaha iss se aur vadda ki sochanga, 2 kamre ka flat mil jaaye iss se vadda ki.”

He further elaborated, “Unka kehna tha jo pehla flat hota hai na… jo pehla ghar hota hai, vo apne liye lena hota hai. Vo apne khud ke liye lena hota hai. Uske liye bhagwan jo hai, vo khud aap ko kisi na kisi tarah paise poore karwa ke rahenge.”

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in the movie Bhoot Bangla. It also starred Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jeeshu Sengupta and the late veteran actor Asrani.

Akshay is now pumped for his upcoming movie Welcome to the Jungle, which stars a huge ensemble cast.

--IANS

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