Akshay Kumar reveals he failed in school three times

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) In a rare and unfiltered moment, Bollywood superstar and quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune host Akshay Kumar introduced his childhood best friend from his school days who was seated in the live audience.

Akshay took a trip down memory lane to his days at school, further revealing that before he was the superstar of Bollywood, he was a backbencher who struggled to clear his exams, and that he had failed thrice in school.

While interacting with the contestants, Akshay pointed out his friend Jinesh in the audience, revealing that their bond dates back to kindergarten.

The superstar shocked the audience by admitting “Hum log KG se saath mein hain aur KG se 9th grade ke beech mein hum log teen-teen baar fail hue hain”.

When Akshay playfully grilled Jinesh on why he kept on failing, his friend had a quick defence to it and responded to the audience by saying “Main aapke saath time spend karta tha, uski wajah se!.”

The banter escalated when Akshay revealed Jinesh’s childhood hobby which was to ride his cycle around the town just to catch a glimpse of girls.

Not one to take it lying down, Jinesh pointed right at Akshay and asked the audience “Kya lagta hain, main dekhta tha ya yeh.”

Akshay has always stated that he is in touch with all of his good friends from his childhood days.

A few years ago on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar had invited his friends from the same residential society that he stayed in while growing up.

The actor who was raised in Mumbai, is also a martial art professional and also has worked as a chef in Thailand.

The actor returned to Mumbai to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor and over a span of 30 years of efforts, has attained superstardom.

–IANS

rd/