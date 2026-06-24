Akshara Singh seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi temples

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Ahead of the release of “Welcome To The Jungle,” Bhojpuri actress-singer Akshara Singh, who will be seen in a song titled “Ghis Ghis Ghis” with star Akshay Kumar, sought divine blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple and Mumba Devi Temple.

Akshara shared a string of images from her visit to the temples.

She wrote in the caption: “Aaj ka din sach mein mujhe nishabdh kar gaya... sirf dil mein kritagyata hai. Aaj sapno ki raah par khadi hokar Siddhivinayak Bappa aur Maa Mumba Devi ke charanon mein sheesh jhukane ka saubhagya mila.”

“(Today truly left me speechless my heart is filled only with gratitude. Standing on the path of my dreams, I had the blessing of bowing at the feet of Siddhivinayak Bappa and Maa Mumba Devi.)”

“Papa, Acharya Ji aur Avinash ke saath aashirvaad lene pahunchi, toh dil mein baar-baar yahi ehsaas hota raha ki zindagi mein jo kuch bhi mila hai, woh Ishwar ki kripa, badon ke aashirvaad aur aap sabke pyaar ki wajah se mila hai.”

(Accompanied by my father, Acharya Ji, and Avinash, I went to seek their blessings. Throughout the visit, I kept feeling that everything I have received in life is a result of God’s grace, the blessings of my elders, and the love of all of you.)”

Akshara added: “Aapne Welcome To The Jungle ke mere gaane ko itna sneh diya ki vah mere liye sirf ek gaana nahi, ek khoobsurat yaad ban haya, ab dil se prarthana hai ki 26 June ko release ho rahi film ko bhi aap apna pyaar, apna aashirwaad de aur cinema gharo tak jaakar uska hissa bane.”

(The love and appreciation you have shown for my song from Welcome To The Jungle has made it much more than just a song for me it has become a beautiful memory that I will always cherish. Now, I sincerely pray that you shower the same love and blessings on the film releasing on June 26, and become a part of this journey by watching it in theatres.)

She concluded: “Bappa aur Maa ka aashirvaad hi hai ki aaj ek aur khushi mili… Eetha ka teaser bhi release hua hai, jiska main bhi ek hissa hoon. Dil se dhanyavaad, bahut saara pyaar aur kritagyata.”

(With the blessings of Bappa and Maa, I received another piece of happy news today as well the teaser of Eetha, a project that I am also a part of, has been released.)

Mumba Devi Temple is dedicated to the goddess Mumba, the local incarnation of Parvati. The Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

--IANS

dc/