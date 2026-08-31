Akriti Kakar channels the spirit of disco era with Palash Sen for new single ‘Oh Jaanu’

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Singer Akriti Kakar has opened up about her new single “Oh Jaanu,” a nostalgic collaboration with Palash Sen that pays tribute to the fun and vibrant disco era.

Sharing the inspiration behind the track, Akriti said she wanted the song to evoke different emotions while taking listeners on a musical journey through the sounds and spirit of the bygone era. Speaking about the inspiration behind the sound, Akriti stated, “I believe music should make you feel different emotions! This song’s intention is exactly that a bit of time travel to the fun disco era, celebrating icons who we have revered across decades.”

“Sonically and visually, every time I create an independent song, I feel I need to make something different from the last one I made. Even though industry geniuses would say every independent artist needs to define themselves with one particular genre, I don’t believe in that. My voice is the genre.”

Akriti Kakar and Dr. Palash Sen’s new independent single is inspired by retro pop, funk and the disco sounds of 70s and 80s Bollywood. The track is composed by Suvam Moitra and written by Geet Sagar. It pays tribute to some iconic Bollywood and Hollywood personalities and characters.

The visual sees Akriti and Palash stepping into several memorable avatars, including Marilyn Monroe, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Basanti, Mastani and Manjulika. “Secretly, I’ve always wanted to do a Hollywood-Bollywood costume party forever! Imagine getting to do a whole music video doing just that lottery, I would say! I hope people don’t compare because we won’t even come close, but it’s done from a place of love, and we dressed up to pay tribute and respect to all these icons,” shared Akriti.

Recalling the experience, Akriti added, “It was insanely hard to do all these characters one after the other, but my team was beyond efficient and we nailed it alongside having too much fun.” She called Palash’s transformations a highlight, adding, “Sheer icon himself!”

--IANS

ps/