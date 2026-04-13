Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP's 'one-sided policies' for violent Noida protest

Lucknow, April 13 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ongoing workers’ protest in Noida, alleging that the unrest was a result of the government’s "one-sided policies" favouring industrialists at the cost of labourers.

Reacting to the violent turn in the wage-related agitation, Akhilesh Yadav said that such situations arise when governments fail to address grievances through dialogue. "We resolve issues through dialogue with each other. The BJP appears to be aligned with industrialists, and by setting up what is being referred to as an 'ATM for industrialists' in Noida, the result has been the neglect of workers," he said.

Taking to X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister elaborated on his criticism, claiming that the protest escalated because of policies that allegedly exploit ordinary employees, salaried workers and labourers while benefiting big capitalists.

"The agitation in Noida over wage hikes has turned violent due to the BJP government’s one-sided policies that favour capitalists while exploiting ordinary workers," he posted.

Akhilesh Yadav further accused the BJP of prioritising the financial interests of its supporters over the welfare of labourers. "The BJP continues to fill the coffers of its donor capitalists, but its ‘ATMs’ are empty when it comes to paying wages to workers and labourers," he said.

Highlighting the impact of rising prices, he said inflation has made survival increasingly difficult for common households. "In this era of skyrocketing inflation, only someone running a household can truly understand how difficult it is to survive on low wages," he added, claiming that salaried individuals are increasingly disappointed.

The Samajwadi Party leader also criticised the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s response to the unrest, particularly remarks suggesting that the protest may be part of a conspiracy. Questioning about the government’s intelligence apparatus, he said: "If the Chief Minister is calling the workers’ protest a conspiracy, the public has a right to ask where the intelligence agencies were."

He cautioned against branding workers’ movements as extremist activities and urged the government to reflect on its governance record. "Before defaming such movements by calling them Naxalism, the government should explain what it has done in the past ten years that has led to these conditions," he said.

He also warned that blaming workers could aggravate the situation further. "Families are already suffering due to inflation, and placing unwarranted blame on them is highly condemnable. This could worsen the situation," he noted.

In a strong remark, Akhilesh Yadav said that if the government fails to manage the situation, it should step down. "If you are unable to govern the state, then step down with dignity; otherwise, the public will remove you," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief also alleged widespread corruption in the BJP, claiming that it has affected governance at both the state and national levels. Referring to the party’s "double engine" slogan, he said it has turned into a "trouble engine" for the public.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in Noida, where workers have been protesting for higher wages and better working conditions, with some reported incidents of violence and clashes with police.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have initiated measures to restore order while exploring avenues for dialogue between workers and management.

--IANS

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