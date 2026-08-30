August 30, 2026 4:43 PM हिंदी

Akhil Sachdeva explains why he focused on the bass in his song from from Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’

Akhil Sachdeva explains why he focused on the bass in his song from from Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Music composer Akhil Sachdeva, who has composed the song ‘Piya Ghar Aaya - Homecoming’ from the recently released Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has shared that he specifically used his bass for the song to lend the intended texture of heroism in the song.

The composer spoke with IANS after the film’s release in the BKC area of Mumbai after the film’s release.

He told IANS, “Whatever comes from my heart naturally that's the song that I write. I never take anyone else's opinion on that unless a producer or a director tells me to change that. But I am glad that it could touch people. It's a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. But there are Punjabi words as well. It was just about heroism and a superstar”.

He further mentioned that his “whole idea was that if Emraan Hashmi enters in front of me right now. What will I feel?”

He shared, “I thought of myself as a fan while composing the song. I had to go 15 years back in time when I was not a musician. And I used to see Emraan Hashmi’s films. So whatever he has done to those millions of fans, I wanted to write that emotion. My Punjabi comes naturally. And it suits my style, and that's how I presented the song”.

“I am glad that the makers didn't change a single word. I went with my gut feeling. I kept the scale of the song in such a way that I wanted to use my lows, the bass. It's a blessing of God that my bass is good. I wanted to sing it in a different way. The essence of the song is very intimate. Very hauntingly. It holds you. It ties you. I wanted to keep that. I wanted to present my voice”, he added.

--IANS

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