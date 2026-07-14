Akhil Akkineni on Lenin's success: I'm full of gratitude, but I'm not jumping in the air yet! (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, July 14 (IANS) Akhil Akkineni's most recent release 'Lenin' might have been a resounding success, but the actor says that while he is full of gratitude, he has got his feet firmly on the ground and is not jumping in the air yet.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, actor Akhil Akkineni opened up on his most recent film, 'Lenin', going on to emerge a huge success. The film has grossed over an impressive Rs 61 crore within the first three days of its release and is well on its way to emerging a blockbuster.

When asked if there were special words from his dad Nagarjuna after it became evident that the film was a success, Akhil replied, "No, I think there were no special words. It was just one special hug that was exchanged."

But that should have made all that trouble worth it? The actor replied, "Absolutely. It's always worth it. As long as your honest attempt is appreciated -- See, we work for the audience. We work for them to digest our content, enjoy our content. So, at the end of it, when they have, what else can I ask for? It's the ideal scenario for me. I'm full of gratitude, but no, I'm not jumping in the air yet. I have a long way to go."

Akhil is happy that the film is well on its way to becoming a blockbuster what has pleased the actor more is the fact that his film's distributors have broken even within the first three days of the film's release.

Says Akhil, "I'm sure we'll get there (the 100 crore mark) with the way things are going. Yes, But before that, I got the most beautiful messages this morning from my distributor saying,'Sir, I have broken even. Even I'm into profits from today.' Just after three days. I cannot tell you how unbelievably rewarding and empowering that makes me feel. The first weekend, all my boys are in profits and I am sitting today happily with my family. They are happy in their house with their family. It just gives me a lot of contentment. I really mean this."

For the unaware, director Murali Kishor Abburu’s Telugu film ‘Lenin’, featuring actors Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, released on July 10 this year.

--IANS

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