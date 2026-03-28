Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Lenin's release postponed to June 26!

Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) The makers of director Murali Kishor Abburu’s eagerly awaited film ‘Lenin’, featuring actors Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, on Saturday announced that they had now decided to postpone the film's release to June 26 this year.

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Annapurna Studios, the production house producing the film, issued a statement in which it announced its decision to postpone the release of the film.

It wrote, "The release of Lenin which was originally scheduled for May 1st will now be postponed. With our dearest Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Peddi arriving on April 30th, we believe it is the right time to celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment. We all know the bond Ram Charan garu shares with Akhil garu and how he has always been a constant well wisher. This decision comes with utmost respect and regard."

The production house further said, "Lenin will arrive on 26 June 2026 Worldwide. We assure you that Lenin will be a complete celebration of cinema packed with every emotion and presented in the team's finest form. We are committed to bringing you the best possible experience on the big screen. Thank you for your continued love and support."

For the unaware, actress Bhagyashri Borse plays the love interest of the titular character Lenin in the film. She plays a character called Bharathi in the action entertainer.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. It may be recalled that actress Sree Leela was to play the female lead opposite actor Akhil Akkineni in the film. However, due to date issues, Sree Leela opted out and Bhagyashrii Borse replaced her.

The makers had released a glimpse video of the film on the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's birthday last year.

The film’s title glimpse opens with scenes reminding one of the final battle in the epic Mahabharata. We then see Akhil Akkineni’s character appear with an intense look and a clenched fist, as if he is ready for a struggle. A voice over says, “My dad said that when one is born, one has life and no name. Similarly, when one dies, one does not have life and only the name remains. How that name should be remembered is…” and the title ‘Lenin’ appears. The film has a tagline that reads,’No war is more violent than love’.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, has cinematography by Naveen Kumar and music by Thaman. Editing for the film will be by Navin Nooli.

--IANS

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