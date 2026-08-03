Akanksha Ranjan shares fun unseen moments with Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty on Friendship Day

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Ranjan celebrated Friendship Day on August 2, by sharing a heartwarming video montage which featured some of her favourite moments with close friends, including actress Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty.

The video offered a glimpse into her BFF group's candid get-togethers, vacations, celebrations and fun-filled outings.

Sharing the montage on her social media account, Akanksha captioned the post: "Rich in life cos i have these guys Happy friendship day."

The post soon drew reactions from her celebrity friends in the comments section.

Her sister, Anushka Ranjan, commented, "We're quite enjoyable."

Athiya Shetty also reacted to the video, writing, "whatteeeee times."

For the uninitiated Akanksha shares a close bond with Alia Bhatt, and the duo often has been spotted holidaying together and attending family celebrations alongside their circle of friends. She is also good friends with Athiya Shetty and frequently shares glimpses of their outings on social media.

On Akanksha’s marriage earlier in July this year Alia Bhatt was seen turning emotional while delivering a heartfelt speech at the wedding celebrations.

In a video shared by Akanksha Ranjan, from the wedding festivities, captured Alia speaking fondly about her and the special place she holds in their close-knit circle of friends.

Calling the bride "the glue that holds us all together," Alia had praised Akanksha for nurturing unique and meaningful bonds with everyone in the group.

In her speech, Alia had said, "She's the glue that holds us all together. She has the most perfect, special, individual relationship with every girl in the group and she always shows up. Which is why today when she showed up, walking down this beautiful aisle, looking like a dream, of course I was looking at her but I first looked at Shari. Because I'm like, that's the boy she's marrying. And looking at the tears in his eyes, I was like, it's a good thing."

–IANS

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