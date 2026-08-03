Amitabh Bachchan reflects on significance of ‘Aug 2’ in his life, thanks fans for their prayers

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to his fans on August 2, what is popularly known as his "rebirth day".

Thanking them for their prayers and blessings that helped him survive the life-threatening Coolie accident in 1982, Amitabh penned a heartfelt note filled with gratitude.

Sharing a note on his blog, the 83-year-old actor said he was overwhelmed by the love and affection showered on him through calls, messages and greetings.

He wrote, "I must most humbly accept the most gracious and kind words expressed on the phone and through gestures at the GOJ. It shall be very difficult to reply each one personally, so I put it here for all. Your kindness has no bounds and the affection that follows is simply insurmountable!!"

The actor then continued his message in Hindi, that further transcribed in English, read, "2 August ki baatein... bahut kam logon ko iska gyaan hai, par jitnon ne bhi likh kar apni shubhkaamnayein bheji hain, main hriday se apna aabhaar vyakt karta hoon. Kyunki ye aap sab ki prarthnaayein thi, jis se sambhav hua ki aaj main aap sab se is maadhyam ke dwaara, apna aabhaar prakat kar sakoon.

(Very few people know the significance of August 2, but I sincerely thank everyone who sent me their wishes. It was your prayers that made it possible for me to express my gratitude to all of you through this medium today)

"Samay bada balwaan hota hai. (Time is very powerful)

"Aur aaj ka samay sada aap sab ki prarthnaon ki wajah se sambhav ho paaya hai. (And this moment today has been made possible because of all your prayers)

"Samay!! (Time!!)

"Samay ho gaya hai kal, KBC ke pehle din ki recording ka. To main chala, ek aur chunauti ka saamna karne, aap sab ke aashirvaad aur sneh ke saath." (It is now time for the first day of recording for KBC tomorrow. So, I leave to take on another challenge, with all your blessings and affection)

Earlier in the day on Sunday, hundreds of fans gathered outside Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, for his weekly Sunday greeting. Many fans were seen carrying flower garlands, bouquets, handwritten letters and greeting cards to mark the important day of their idol.

For the uninitiated, the significance of the day dates back to 1982, when Amitabh Bachchan had suffered a near-fatal injury while shooting an action sequence for Manmohan Desai's Coolie.

During a fight scene with co-star Puneet Issar, Amitabh Bachchan mistimed a jump and crashed into the edge of a table after an accidental blow during the sequence. The impact caused a serious abdominal injury and internal bleeding.

He underwent emergency surgeries, and his condition remained critical for many days. Amitabh Bachchan had once recalled that he was clinically dead for a brief period before doctors revived him on August 2, thus marking the day as what he calls as his rebirth.

The accident had made millions of his fans offer prayers across the country.

They would reportedly gather outside the hospital and offered prayers at temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras for his recovery.

Following months of treatment and rehabilitation, Amitabh Bachchan returned to complete Coolie, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of 1983.

–IANS

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