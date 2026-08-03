CM Yogi urges citizens to make Shravan month symbol of cleanliness, water conservation

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon the people of the state to dedicate the holy month of Shravan to service, cleanliness, water conservation, environmental protection and social harmony, saying the sacred period reflects the ideals of public welfare, respect for labour and collective responsibility.

In a letter addressed to the people of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister highlighted the spiritual, cultural and ecological significance of Shravan, linking the worship of Lord Shiva with environmental awareness and sustainable living.

Addressing citizens, CM Yogi wrote, “My respected people of the state, the month of Shravan is a sacred festival of public welfare, respect for labour and collective spirit. Nature conveys the message of renewal, while the hard work of our farmers begins to bear fruit in the form of lush prosperity. In Sanatan culture, this renewal of nature, through the worship of Lord Shiva, guides humanity towards discipline, service and social harmony.”

Referring to the legend of Samudra Manthan, he said Lord Shiva’s act of consuming the deadly poison symbolises the highest sacrifice for protecting creation.

“During the churning of the ocean, Lord Shiva’s acceptance of the deadly poison symbolised the supreme sacrifice made for the protection of creation. The tradition of offering water to Lord Shiva is an expression of that spirit of sacrifice, gratitude and public welfare. Lord Mahadev himself is the deity of ecological consciousness. The Ganga flowing through his matted locks, the moon adorning his forehead, the serpent around his neck, Nandi and his attendants all remind us of the message of harmonious coexistence with nature,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister also described Shravan as a season that brings renewed energy across villages and cities alike.

He wrote that after the scorching heat of the summer months, the gentle monsoon showers transform the landscape with greenery, rivers flow in their full splendour, and peacocks dance in celebration of nature. He also highlighted the tradition of community meals after paddy transplantation in villages and the large gatherings at Shiva temples, saying these strengthen the values of service, cleanliness and social participation.

Stressing the need to conserve water, CM Yogi said, “Among the five natural elements, water is regarded as the very foundation of life. Our commitment to water conservation is reflected in the development of nearly 20,000 Amrit Sarovars across the state. At a time when climate change and excessive exploitation of natural resources have made water conservation a global necessity, public participation has become indispensable.”

He also cited an initiative by a residential society in Lucknow that is recharging groundwater by channeling nearly 50,000 litres of water generated daily from RO systems and air conditioners into a rainwater harvesting system, describing it as an inspiring example of giving back to nature.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister urged people to adopt sustainable practices during the holy month.

“I especially urge all of you to resolve to make the month of Shravan a month of service, cleanliness, water conservation, environmental protection and social participation. Respect every drop of water and protect every plant. This is the true message of Shravan and the foundation of a prosperous, secure and developed Uttar Pradesh,” he wrote.

The letter ended with the message: “ Jal hi jeevan hai (Water is Life).”

--IANS

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