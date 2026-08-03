August 03, 2026 6:32 AM हिंदी

Arnav Bhasin watched countless YouTube videos for his part in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Arnav Bhasin watched countless YouTube videos for his part in ‘Operation Safed Sagar'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Arnav Bhasin, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, has shared that he saw countless YouTube videos of fighter pilots to get it right in the show.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actors Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Mihir Ahuja in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotions of the series.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, “I didn't have to be convinced. I mean, it's my biggest project yet and there's no question about that. I auditioned for it and I luckily got the part and it's a very different story for me. Anu sir, the director, had directed me in a commercial for Snapdream 10 years ago when I was 16 years old. And he just remembered me while I auditioned for this. And that's proof of like, you know, you never know in this industry what gets you what. And so for me, it was obviously a big break for me, this project”.

He further mentioned, “And there were no questions about it. Like, I didn't even know what I was getting into. My research was a lot because I was like, I will do something in this project. I watched all the YouTube videos, I did everything. But yeah, like for me, it was a no-brainer to end up with this cast. It's amazing”.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control.

It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The series is set to stream on August 7 on Netflix.

--IANS

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