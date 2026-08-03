Rise above politics: Vijender Singh questions Rahul Gandhi's silence on India's CWG performance

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the absence of any public message congratulating India’s athletes for their performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026, saying that the country’s sporting achievements should rise above political differences.

In a post on X, Vijender wrote: "Rahul Gandhi ji and the Congress Party often talk about the country’s youth, but so far, there hasn’t been a single congratulatory message or tweet from you regarding the stellar performance of India’s athletes at the Commonwealth Games 2026. When India’s youth are raising the tricolor high, it is also our collective responsibility to rise above politics and boost their morale."

The former boxer, who won India’s first-ever Olympic medal in boxing, shared the post as Indian athletes continued to earn accolades for their strong showing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, Vijender had congratulated the Indian boxing contingent for its historic campaign at the Games.

In another post on X, he wrote: "The baton has been passed successfully. Indian boxers at CWG 2026 won a total of 10 medals, including 7 gold and 3 silver, creating history. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team—your hard work, passion, and honor for the tricolor have held the entire nation’s head high with pride."

India’s boxing contingent delivered one of its finest-ever performances at the Commonwealth Games, with the haul of seven gold and three silver medals marking a historic achievement for the sport.

The Games also saw Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain script history by becoming only the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and legendary boxer MC Mary Kom to win medals at the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Vijender, who became India’s first Olympic boxing medallist after winning bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, concluded his decorated career with one Olympic medal, three Commonwealth Games medals and two Asian Games medals.

India has completed its campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, finishing fourth in the overall medal standings with 39 medals: 13 Gold, 17 Silver and 9 Bronze.

--IANS

rs/dpb