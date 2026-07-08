Akanksha Chamola says she won’t remarry, will ‘ride solo for life’

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) After making headlines over her divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna and her claims about being bisexual, actress Akanksha Chamola has now said that she will not remarry.

In the latest episode of the Netflix show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Akanksha was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with her close friend Pamala Serena in the cell.

Akanksha told Pamala that he was 24 when she got married to Gaurav Khanna. To which Pamala replied, saying that she’s still young and will find anyone.

Akanksha replied, stating: “No, I don’t want to get married again. I think I am done. But for the first time in my life I’ll live alone. Like not under my parents' roof or not under my husband’s roof. I’ll have my own home. I’ll ride solo for life now.”

The show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Madhuri Jain Grover, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have fourteen inmates, two jailers, and one lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

It was on last week’s Judgement Day, when Akanksha made the revelation that she is bisexual, and had relationships with females before getting married to Gaurav.

When asked about it, Akansha said, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females, but they were not intimate).”

She further explained that she feels more comfortable around women and thrives in their company.

--IANS

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