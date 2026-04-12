April 12, 2026 12:01 PM हिंदी

Ajith Kumar’s blockbuster film ‘Amarkalam’ to re-release in theatres on April 24!

Ajith Kumar’s blockbuster film ‘Amarkalam’ to re-release in theatres on April 24! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) Director Saran's blockbuster film 'Amarkalam', featuring actors Ajith and his wife Shalini in the lead, is to be re-released in theatres on April 24 this year.

The film holds a special place in fans’ hearts as it was during its making that Ajith Kumar and Shalini first met each other and fell in love. They eventually got married and turned into one of Tamil cinema’s most loved real-life couples.

The re-release of the film has been positioned in such a way that it aligns with their wedding anniversary which falls on April 24. This grand re-release is to be presented across Tamil Nadu by Sparrow Cinemas’ Karthick Venkatesan.

Sources close to the team that is re-releasing the film say that the film has been enhanced in stunning 4K digital format to offer audiences a chance to relive the experience. The film, which took a strong opening during its original release in 1999 and went on to become a massive box office success, is expected to recreate the same electrifying atmosphere in theatres, with fans gearing up for a full-fledged celebration.

The film, which many in the industry consider to be a cult love story, is regarded as a defining moment in actor Ajith Kumar's film journey.

‘Amarkalam’, which happened to be the 25th film of the actor, wasn’t just a blockbuster, it was also a turning point in Ajith’s career. Until then known for his soft romantic roles, this film marked his powerful transformation into an action hero, redefining his on-screen persona and paving the way for the mass icon status he enjoys today.

For the unaware, 'Amarkalam' was best known for Ajith’s electrifying performance, Shalini’s captivating screen presence, and Bharadwaj’s soul-stirring musical score. Even today, the film’s music and moments continue to strike a chord with both longtime fans and the new-age audience.

--IANS

mkr/

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