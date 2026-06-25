June 25, 2026 4:26 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn’s next ‘Chauhaan’ announced on Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary

Ajay Devgn’s next ‘Chauhaan’ announced on Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is back in a fierce new avatar with his next 'Chauhaan'. Adding to the buzz, the makers dropped the adrenaline-filled title announcement on Thursday.

Providing a glimpse into the action-packed world, the preview was unveiled on the late action director and Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan's, birth anniversary.

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir unrest, the preview shows the police trying to tackle the unruly crowd.

The action-packed title announcement was accompanied by the caption, "#CHAUHAAN aa raha hai. On the late Veeru Devgan Ji's birth anniversary, we are bringing back our OG action star, Ajay Devgn, in an action entertainer built for the big screen (Collision emoji) In cinemas on 1st October, 2027. Thank you Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations (folded hands emoji) (sic)."

The highlight of the video was the iconic 'Jumma Chumma De De' song from the 1991 release 'Hum'. The popular track was heard playing in the backdrop and ending with the massy dialogue, “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai”.

The film also marks Ajay Devgn's first-ever professional association with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow banner, 'Chauhaan' has been made under the direction of Neeraj Yadav.

Jointly backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma, the drama is expected to reach the cinema halls on 1st October 2027.

Meanwhile, remembering his late father on his birth anniversary, Ajay Devgn dropped a nostalgic video from the archives on social media.

In the old video, Veeru Devgan revealed that he knew that his son would be an actor someday.

“Since the day he was born, I had a feeling that he would definitely become an actor. I was also interested in becoming an actor. When I saw that I am not worthy of it, I thought let’s see what happens next. Since then I had a feeling that I should make him a hero," he was heard saying.

--IANS

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Ajay Devgn’s next ‘Chauhaan’ announced on Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary

Ajay Devgn’s next ‘Chauhaan’ announced on Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary