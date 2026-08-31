Ajay Devgn calls hosting Crime Patrol an ‘eye-opener’

Mumbai, August 31 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is set to the iconic crime franchise Crime Patrol as the special host of its latest edition, Crime Patrol - Crime Ka Current Season.

Talking about his association with the show, Devgn said what intrigues him most is the fact that its stories are inspired by crime cases and can offer viewers an insight into incidents that may happen around them.

“What I find most intriguing about the show is that the stories are inspired by crime cases. Some of them are shocking because they show you the kind of things that can happen in the world around us, sometimes involving people you would never expect,” he said.

The actor added that the show also highlights the effort and persistence involved in solving such cases.

“At the same time, you also see the effort and persistence that goes into solving these cases. For me, the show is not just about telling compelling stories; it can also be an eye-opener for the audience,” Devgn said.

He further emphasised the importance of awareness and caution in everyday life.

“It makes you more aware, more cautious, and reminds you not to trust anyone blindly. That awareness is important for everyone — youngsters, families and older audiences alike,” he added.

In his new role, Devgn will take viewers through stories inspired by real-life crime cases, highlighting the circumstances surrounding them and the efforts involved in solving them.

IANS had earlier broken the news of Devgn's association with the show on August 10, reporting that the actor had already shot 15 episodes.

A source close to the development had exclusively told IANS that whether Devgn would continue hosting the rest of the series would depend on audience response and TRPs. The source had also revealed that actor Rajesh Tailang had been roped in to host additional episodes of the upcoming season.

–IANS

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