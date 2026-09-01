Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Rakhi with brother Aditya, Aaradhya and family, SIL shares rare pic

Mumbai, September 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Aditya Rai and her family, offering fans a rare glimpse of the actress away from the spotlight.

The picture, shared by her sister-in-law Shrima Rai, features Aishwarya, Aditya, Shrima, herself with Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, their mother Vrinda Rai and the family's younger members.

In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen dressed in a white ethnic outfit with her hair left open and sunglasses resting on her head.

She is seen posing alongside her brother Aditya, while Shrima stands beside them. Aaradhya and her maternal cousins are seen hugging their grandmother.

The picture has particularly caught the attention of Aishwarya's fans amid years of speculation surrounding her equation with her brother and his family.

Rumours of an alleged distance between Aishwarya and Aditya's family have on and off surfaced on social media.

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Shrima's social media activity has previously been scrutinised by Aishwarya's fans. In November 2024, she faced trolling after sharing a picture of flowers she had received from Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband Nikhil Nanda on her birthday.

The post came amid intense online speculation about Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's relationship. Netizens has accused both Shrima and Shweta for deliberately trying to make Aishwarya feel left out.

The incident also saw Aishwarya's fans questioning why Shrima rarely shared pictures with Aishwarya or Aaradhya.

Aishwarya, meanwhile, has largely maintained a low profile on the professional front. She was last seen on the big screen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II in 2023, where she played the dual roles of Nandini and Mandakini.

She made her appearance yet again at the Cannes Film Festival this year where she was lauded for her choice of dresses and styling.

–IANS

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