Air India Bhopal-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur due to technical issue

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Air India flight -- operating from Bhopal to Delhi -- was diverted to Jaipur on Sunday due to a technical issue, according to the airline.

However, the aircraft landed safely at Jaipur and is undergoing checks in accordance with Air India's safety standards.

"Flight AI1886 operating from Bhopal to Delhi on 13 September was diverted to Jaipur due to a technical issue as per laid down procedures," the airline said in a statement.

Air India said efforts were underway to fly the passengers to Delhi at the earliest.

In addition, the airline apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation and said its ground team at Jaipur was providing immediate assistance and support to those affected.

"Every effort is being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest," it said.

The incident comes amid increased scrutiny of flight safety following a series of operational disruptions involving Indian carriers.

Apart from that, Air India’s pilot died due to cardiac arrest while he was on a layover rest at a hotel in the national capital, the airline said on Saturday.

"He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi, where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead," the airline statement said.

The Mumbai-based pilot was found unconscious at the hotel on Friday evening and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. He had earlier worked with Air India Express and moved to Air India a couple of months ago. He was scheduled to operate a flight early on Saturday morning.

Earlier in August, an Air India Express flight operating from Kochi to Abu Dhabi had made an air turnback in line with established safety protocols after the crew detected a problem with the aircraft.

--IANS

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