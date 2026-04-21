April 21, 2026 5:53 PM हिंदी

AIPA players clinch 4 gold, 3 silver & 2 bronze medals in WPC Series

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) players clinch 4 gold, 3 silver & 2 bronze medals in WPC Series in Penang, Malaysia, on Tue3sday. Photo credit: AIPA

Penang Island, April 21 (IANS) The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) team delivered an excellent performance at the WPC Series in Penang, Malaysia, winning multiple medals across various categories and highlighting India’s increasing strength in international pickleball.

In the Men’s Doubles 19+ Open category, Mayur Patil and Vanshik Kapadia won the gold medal, demonstrating excellent coordination and skill. Kuldip Mahajan teamed up with Nicholas Maleganeas and earned a well-deserved Bronze Medal.

Vanshika Kapadia won the gold medal in the Men’s Singles 19+ Open category, while Kuldip Mahajan secured a bronze medal, adding another podium finish to his record.

Maintaining their winning streak, Vrushali Thakare and Vanshika Kapadia won the gold medal in the Mixed Doubles 19+ Open, while Aalyka Ebrahim and Willy Chung earned the silver medal after a commendable performance.

In the Women’s Doubles 19+ Advanced Plus category, Aalyka Ebrahim partnered with Ariana Muralidharan to secure the silver Medal. She also shone in the Women’s Singles 19+ Advanced Plus, winning the gold medal and demonstrating an outstanding individual achievement.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, said, “Our players have once again demonstrated their dedication, resilience, and world-class ability on an international stage. This performance at the WPC Series Penang reflects the rapid growth of pickleball in India and the commitment of our athletes to excel globally. We are proud of each player who represented the country and brought home laurels.”

The Penang results highlight India’s growing prominence in the worldwide pickleball scene and emphasise AIPA’s ongoing commitment to developing talent and broadening the sport’s reach.

Last month, AIPA players showcased an impressive performance at the WPC Asia Pickleball Open, securing two gold medals and one silver during the international tournament from March 11 to 16 at The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the Men's Doubles 19+ Open, the duo of Mayur Patil and Vanshik Kapadia earned the gold medal with a notable performance. In the Women's Doubles 19+ Open, Aalyka Ebrahim teamed up with Agnimitra Bhavatosh Bhattacharya to win another gold medal for AIPA.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Multiple reports highlight systemic negligence in Pakistan's public healthcare system (File image)

Multiple reports highlight systemic negligence in Pakistan's public healthcare system

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) players clinch 4 gold, 3 silver & 2 bronze medals in WPC Series in Penang, Malaysia, on Tue3sday. Photo credit: AIPA

AIPA players clinch 4 gold, 3 silver & 2 bronze medals in WPC Series

Human rights groups slam Pakistan over another enforced disappearance of Baloch woman

Human rights groups slam Pakistan over another enforced disappearance of Baloch woman

Storm over Kharge's 'terrorist' remark at PM Modi, ministers and MPs rip into Cong chief

Storm over Kharge's 'terrorist' remark at PM Modi, ministers and MPs rip into Cong chief

Amanda Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova withdraw from Madrid due to injury. Photo credit: WTA

Tennis: Anisimova, Alexandrova withdraw from Madrid due to injury

India's financial services deal activity steadies despite geopolitical tensions: Report

India's financial services deal activity resilient despite geopolitical tensions

Tank shell explosion kills three Japanese defence personnel (File image)

Tank shell explosion kills three Japanese defence personnel

Northamptonshire extend Darren Lehmann’s contract till end of 2029

Northamptonshire extend Darren Lehmann’s contract till end of 2029

Tashkent to host 2027 World Para Athletics Championships

Tashkent to host 2027 World Para Athletics Championships

Global rights group highlights growing restrictions on civil liberties in Pakistan

Global rights group highlights growing restrictions on civil liberties in Pakistan