April 06, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

AIIMS Delhi launches VR training centre for medical students

AIIMS Delhi launches VR training centre for medical students

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Monday launched the VR training centre for medical and nursing education, a step towards adopting immersive technologies in healthcare learning.

The prominent health institute set up the facility at the SET Facility of AIIMS in collaboration with MediSim VR, and will enable structured, simulation-based training for students and healthcare professionals.

The partnership will focus on researching and evaluating the use of AI-enabled VR solutions in medical curricula, including their impact on skill development, assessment, and training standardisation, with the long-term goal of integrating such technologies into mainstream education.

AIIMS -- a premier medical education and research institution in India -- is expected to play a major role in setting benchmarks for the adoption of new learning methods across the healthcare ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch, AIIMS Director M. Srinivas said: "If the country as a whole is to be in the best league, that has to extend to all spheres, including medical innovations, medical teaching, training and learning as well."

He added that VR-based simulation training enables an immersive learning environment that closely mirrors real clinical settings, helping enhance skill development, assessment and training standardisation.

AIIMS Professor of Cardiology and Head, SET Facility, Ambuj Roy, said the integration of VR could redefine medical education by equipping healthcare professionals with greater precision and confidence, while setting new benchmarks in training standards.

From the industry side, MediSim VR COO and co-founder Adith Chinnaswami said the collaboration aims to build a structured pathway for integrating VR into standard medical training, backed by research and long-term validation.

MediSim VR CEO and co-founder Sabarish Chandrasekaran added that the initiative reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology to improve teaching practices and prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals.

In February, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said the number of AIIMS institutions in the country has increased from 6 to 23 over the past decade, reflecting a significant expansion in healthcare infrastructure.

--IANS

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