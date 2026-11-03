Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games set records with 1,538 medals, 27 world records

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games concluded with a record 1,538 medals awarded and 27 world records broken across six days of competition, underlining the growing competitiveness and reach of Para sport across the continent.

A total of 33 of the 45 participating National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) won at least one medal, while 22 countries secured gold medals at the fifth edition of the Games. Athletes also established 81 Asian records and 306 Asian Para Games records, surpassing the previous benchmarks of 71 and 279, respectively, set at Hangzhou 2022.

The 27 world records represented an improvement of seven over the previous edition, with Para athletics accounting for 11 of the new marks.

China continued its dominance of the continental competition, finishing atop the medal standings with 435 medals, comprising 207 gold, 117 silver and 111 bronze.

Hosts Japan delivered their most successful campaign in Asian Para Games history, securing 64 gold medals to finish second in the standings. Their previous best tally was 45 gold medals at the 2018 edition in Indonesia.

Uzbekistan finished third, followed by India and the Republic of Korea.

Beyond the performances of the leading nations, the Games also witnessed historic milestones for Tajikistan and Cambodia, who won their maiden Asian Para Games medals in Para judo and Para athletics, respectively.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President Majid Rashed said the significance of the Games extended beyond the medals and records, stressing the importance of creating greater opportunities for future generations of Para athletes.

“The records will stand, the medals will be treasured and the memories will remain. But the true legacy of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 will be measured by what we do next. More athletes discovering their potential. More countries developing their talent. More people with disabilities finding their rightful place in sport and society,” Rashed said.

He also called for sustained efforts to build on the progress made at the Games and ensure that emerging athletes across Asia receive better opportunities to compete and excel.

“The greatest tribute we can pay to our athletes is not simply to celebrate what they have achieved here, but to ensure that the next generation has even greater opportunities,” he added.

Rashed concluded by highlighting the unifying power of sport and the need to carry forward the momentum generated by the competition.

“The greatest tribute we can pay to our athletes is not simply to celebrate what they have achieved here, but to ensure that the next generation has even greater opportunities. We leave Nagoya united by our belief in the power of sport to bring people together and change lives. The Games may end tonight, but the dreams they have inspired must continue,” he added.

The fifth edition of the Asian Para Games thus signed off with its highest-ever number of medal-winning NPCs, alongside new records across multiple disciplines, reflecting the expanding participation and development of Para sport across Asia.

--IANS

vi/hs